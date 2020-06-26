Jeon Hye Bin invites Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon & Yuri over for a home party, shares her unique beer recipes

On the June 26 broadcast of KBS2's 'Stars Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant', actress Jeon Hye Bin invited her good friends Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon and Yuri over for a delicious home party!

First, Jeon Hye Bin showcased her complex cooking skills by treating Hyoyeon and Yuri to a variety of luxurious dishes. During dinner, Jeon Hye Bin talked about how she met her current husband, and caused jealousy with their romantic proposal tale.



After dinner, the ladies moved to the living room for a round of drinks, where Jeon Hye Bin showcased some of her very own, at-home beer recipes! First, she started out by sprinkling pepper over a glass of beer to add a unique scent. Both Hyoyeon and Yuri loved the pepper beer, and Yuri quickly decided that she wanted to sprinkle even more pepper in her glass.



Second, Jeon Hye Bin combined a splash of dutch coffee extract and beer, also appealing to Hyoyeon and Yuri's taste buds. Last but not least, the ladies topped a glass of beer with some whipped cream which Hyoyeon whipped up with her own arm muscles, and everyone was content with the results.

Check out some more clips of Jeon Hye Bin, Hyoyeon, and Yuri's home party on KBS2's 'Stars Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant', below!