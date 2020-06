Stray Kids has released a video for their new song "TOP".

The group's latest video definitely makes a strong impression. A strong beat, hard-hitting rap, and unique dance moves make for a strong song and performance that Stray Kids is known for. The title of the performance also indicates that the song is an OST for the show 'Tower of God'.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for more news regarding Stray Kids' releases.