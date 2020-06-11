Lee Jun Ki undergoes an eerie transformation in new teaser for tvN's 'Flower of Evil'

0

Viewers will be able to witness actor Lee Jun Ki's riveting transformation in his upcoing new tvN Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Flower of Evil'. 

In 'Flower of Evil', Lee Jun Ki plays the role of a perfect husband and father, Hee Sung. Throughout his 14-years of marriage, his family life has been the picture of happiness. However, Hee Sung's role as a gentle husband and loving father is a complete lie, as behind the mask, he's a cold, psychopathic serial murderer on the loose. After 14-years of marriage, Hee Sung's wife Ji Won - a criminal detective - begins to discover clues which may point to her own husband as the suspect in a series of murder cases. 

Also starring Moon Chae Won as Ji Won, Jang Hee Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, and more, tvN's 'Flower of Evil' is expected to premiere this July. While you wait for the drama's premiere, check out its newest teaser above. 

