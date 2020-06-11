Former After School member Kaeun to return solo with a project single

Former After School member and former 'Produce 48' contestant Kaeun will be returning solo soon, by participating in a project single release!

Kaeun will be working with an ongoing music release series called 'PROJECT10' as the project's 6th artist. Previously, musicians such as Kim Bo Kyung, Tim, Raina, and more participated in 'PROJECT10' through various music releases including remake singles, brand new songs, etc.

In Kaeun's case, she'll be working with 'PROJECT10' to release a remake single of a top past hit. The full single will be out on June 26 across music platforms.