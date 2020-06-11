Play M Entertainment's new girl group Weeekly drops debut timeline for their 1st mini album 'We Are'

Play M Entertainment's upcoming new girl group Weeekly has dropped a timeline to gear up for their official debut!

The first girl group to debut under Play M Entertainment in approximately 10 years after A Pink, Weeekly will be releasing their 1st mini album 'We Are' this coming June 30 at 6 PM KST.

Made up of 7-members including Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Jiyoon, Soeun, Zoa, and Jaehee, Weeekly's debut motto is "Bringing you a new and special time each week". As you can see in the group's debut timeline below, official teasers kick off this coming June 16 with Weeekly's debut album trailer.





Stay tuned for more on new girl group Weeekly!