Nature share a sexy performance teaser of comeback title track 'Girls'

Here's a sneak preview of Nature's sexy choreography moves in their upcoming comeback title track, "Girls"!





The performance teaser combines the eerie mood of Nature's previous story MV teasers with the ladies' powerful synth sound and dance moves. Nature's comeback title track "Girls" was composed and written by Duble Sidekick in collaboration with producer Kush.

You can catch the full version of Nature's "Girls" MV when they return this June 17 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd single album, 'Nature World: Code M'!

