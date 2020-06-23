A.C.E fall in love in 'Stand by You' MV

A.C.E have dropped their music video for "Stand by You"!



In the MV narrated by Jun, the A.C.E members find themselves falling in love with a classmate played by Kim Noh Jin, who they vow to stand by, and spending the summer with her. "Stand by You" is a hopeful message meant to express the group's feelings towards their fans.



Watch A.C.E's "Stand by You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.