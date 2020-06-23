Upcoming 6-member boy group BXK reveal pre-debut intro video

Upcoming 6-member boy group BXK have revealed their pre-debut intro video.



The teaser video reveals the BXK members showing their talents in dance, guitar, and piano. BXK, which stands for "Boys x King", are scheduled to debut under New Planet Entertainment this summer. The team's leader Junsun previously debuted as a solo musician in February of this year, releasing his first album 'Siren'.



Stay tuned for updates on BXK.









