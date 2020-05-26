8

TOMORROW x TOGETHER win #1 on this week's 'The Show'

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER has taken home their first #1 trophy with their comeback title track "Can't You See Me?" on this week's episode of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

For this week, the first place nominees included TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Can't You See Me?", Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung with "Tiger Eyes", and VIXX's Ken with "Just For A Moment"!

Ultimately, the winning trophy went to TOMORROW x TOGETHER, who celebrated together with big smiles and hugs. Check out the rookie boy group's first place encore stage above!

53 minutes ago

txt's new song is insanely good. highly recommend listening.

28 minutes ago

congrats to them!

Share

