TOMORROW x TOGETHER win #1 on this week's 'The Show'

Rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER has taken home their first #1 trophy with their comeback title track "Can't You See Me?" on this week's episode of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

For this week, the first place nominees included TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Can't You See Me?", Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung with "Tiger Eyes", and VIXX's Ken with "Just For A Moment"!

Ultimately, the winning trophy went to TOMORROW x TOGETHER, who celebrated together with big smiles and hugs. Check out the rookie boy group's first place encore stage above!