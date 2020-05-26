Check out the moody teaser poster for TREASURE Bang Ye Dam's solo debut single

Here's the first official teaser poster for TREASURE member Bang Ye Dam's long-awaited solo debut single!

The teaser poster doesn't give away details like the title of Bang Ye Dam's solo debut single, but assures fans that the digital single will be available worldwide on June 5 at 6 PM KST. Judging by the quiet, subdued mood of the teaser poster, it seems that Bang Ye Dam's upcoming solo single may be a slower, groovier number.



Meanwhile, Bang Ye Dam will be making his official debut as a member of YG Entertainment's rookie boy group TREASURE in July of this year.



