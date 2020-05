GFriend member Yuju impressed with her lithe figure in a new update.

On May 25th, the popular idol uploaded two shots of her, stating: "Taking out the pants I used to wear as a trainee." Yuju is seen boasting a toned figure while wearing athletic shorts and a tank top. She eventually made it to the top of trending news as adoring fans gaped in awe at her perfection.

What do you think of Yuju's update?