'SBS News' stirs up more controversy after naming specific bars that Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun Woo, & Jaehyun visited during COVID19 advisory

Back on May 21, 'SBS News's web segment 'Secret Dating' discussed the rumors surrounding the trending 'Itaewon Idols' - BTS's Jungkook, Seventeen's Mingyu, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and NCT's Jaehyun - who were spotted last month on April 25 during an outing together in the Itaewon area, despite public advisory to practice social distancing in light of the COVID19 pandemic.

These four top K-Pop idols are still facing heavy criticism, as many argue that they violated COVID19 precaution measures by going out for entertainment in such times.

The above 'SBS News' segment attempted to "clarify" many of the rumors surrounding Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun Woo, and Jaehyun's reported outing. The two SBS news reporters pointed out some of the biggest rumors related to the 'Itaewon Idols' currently being spread online, including "Why are celebrities receiving so much backlash just for going out to eat pizza?", "They went to Itaewon to go to a club, did they not?", etc.

'SBS News' then decided to reveal a more detailed account of which locations the four idols visited during their outing last month, as in previous reports, the locations were only named as restaurant 'A' and bar 'B'.

According to 'SBS News', Jungkook, Mingyu, Cha Eun Woo, and Jaehyun first visited a pizza parlor. Then, for their second destination, the four stopped at a bar named 'Jack Bar', before wrapping up the night at their third destination, Itaewon's 'Boom Bar'. Here, the SBS news reporters elaborated that 'Jack Bar' was a distinct bar location, while in 'Boom Bar's case, the establishment is a cross between a bar and a club on a small scale.

Shortly after 'SBS News' published the above segment, many netizens raised additional questions regarding the 'Itaewon Idols' and their outing due to the nature of their third stop, the 'Boom Bar'. With some searching, netizens discovered photos of what the 'Boom Bar' might look like on a weekend night (above), and even footage of some guest performances which may have taken place on the same weekend of April 25 (below).

Some netizens commented critically, "The people who were trying to defend them saying they only went to eat pizza kekekeke, does that look like a pizza parlor to you?", "I can't believe female elementary schoolers are furiously defending these grown men for going to a night club, all because before this they were so famous for speaking a positive message to youths", "The more you try to defend them now, the worse their image will become", "And here I was wondering, do four grown men actually go to a bar just to drink cocktails, but nope kekekeke", "Okay okay, so the name of the place is 'bar' so let's just say that it was a bar and not a club, are you really happy now", "The fact that they all tested negative is the biggest stroke of luck they'll ever have in their lives now", and more.