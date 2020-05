The boys of DKB have a romantic confession to make, in an MV teaser for their comeback title track "Still"!

The rookie boy group from Brave Entertainment, who rang in their entrance into the K-Pop industry with their rebellious debut title track "Sorry Mama", will be dealing with the more mature topic of 'Love' for their 2nd mini album.

You can watch DKB's MV teaser above while you wait for the group's full return, set for May 22.