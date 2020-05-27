Roy Kim takes a long walk in 'Linger On' MV

Roy Kim has dropped his music video for "Linger On".



In the MV, the singer-songwriter takes a long walk up a hill until he reaches a fiery destination. "Linger On" is Roy Kim's first release in almost 2 years, and it's also his last before his mandatory military enlistment.



In other news, Roy Kim was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in the case involving Jung Joon Young's chatroom.



Watch Roy Kim's "Linger On" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.