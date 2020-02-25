Roy Kim makes an official apology to fans after being cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in regard to Jung Joon Young's chatroom

Singer Roy Kim has made an official apology on his fan cafe after being cleared of sexual misconduct allegations.

The notice was posted on February 25th and reads as follows:

"Hello, this is Roy Kim.

I am not sure that I should be able to greet you with today's news. However, I wanted to write this to convey my gratitude and apologies. I received the results of the investigation a couple of days ago. I wanted to let you all know first, but I am sorry that the news was released through broadcast first.





Firstly, I found the picture addressed in the rumors on a blog post by looking it up on a portal site, screenshotted it and sent it along with a text saying that the rumor wasn't true into a chatroom where I shared a common hobby with my friends. I learned that regardless of my motive, it is wrong to send a picture like that and I am deeply reflecting. I am sincerely sorry for causing hurt to those who loved me with my reckless actions. During the hectic time, I thought a lot about what I should say and became scared as the story became bigger and bigger.





I was able to look back at my past and realized how precious the love I received was even though I was lacking in many ways. I am thankful to the point where I can't express it in words. I will not disappoint those who trusted me and waited for me till the end and will return as the Roy Kim who everyone loved and supported. I will walk forward taking every step carefully from here on out. Thank you."

Roy Kim was formerly implicated in the golden phone scandal along with Jung Joon Young and was questioned. He was recently cleared of all charges.