Rocket Punch get together in 'With Woollim' relay trailer

Rocket Punch are the next featured artists in the 'With Woollim - Relay Trailer'.



Woollim Entertainment previously revealed all label artists will be working together for their first agency-wide collaboration, and after Woollim Rookie and Golden Child's trailers, Rocket Punch are the latest artists to tease "Relay". The track is meant to comfort those suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Relay" drops on May 31 KST. Check out Rocket Punch's teaser above!