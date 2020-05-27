2

Rocket Punch get together in 'With Woollim' relay trailer

Rocket Punch are the next featured artists in the 'With Woollim - Relay Trailer'.

Woollim Entertainment previously revealed all label artists will be working together for their first agency-wide collaboration, and after Woollim Rookie and Golden Child's trailers, Rocket Punch are the latest artists to tease "Relay". The track is meant to comfort those suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Relay" drops on May 31 KST. Check out Rocket Punch's teaser above!

