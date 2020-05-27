Punch drops MVs for 'Say Yes' feat. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul & 'Say Hello'

Punch has dropped her music videos for "Say Yes" featuring MAMAMOO's Moon Byul and "Say Hello".



In the MV for "Say Yes", Punch and Moon Byul are in the studio as they sing the sweet, romantic song about being drawn to someone and hoping for them to feel the same. "Say Hello" is a ballad with piano accompaniment about running into someone from your past and realizing your feelings for them haven't changed.



Listen to Punch's songs, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

