Red Velvet's Yeri makes surprise appearance on comedian Lee Seung Yoon's YouTube channel

On May 10, Red Velvet's Yeri and actress Lee Yeol Eum made a surprise guest appearance on comedian Lee Seung Yoon's YouTube channel, 'Top Star Yoony'!

Fans of Red Velvet know that the friendship between Yeri and Lee Seung Yoon began after the two stars appeared together on SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle'. At the time, Lee Seung Yoon was personally contacted by Yeri's father (Yeri's father was a fan of Lee Seung Yoon's other program), asking him to take good care of Yeri in the jungle. Afterward, Yeri confirmed that she has become best friends with Lee Seung Yoon!

The two have since showcased their odd friendship via SNS, with Lee Seung Yoon even hosting Red Velvet's comeback showcase to support Yeri! Due to the fact that Lee Seung Yoon is around the same age as Yeri's father, Yeri calls him "Dad oppa".

Yeri, Lee Seung Yoon, as well as another fellow 'Laws of the Jungle' cast member Lee Yeol Eum spill all the beans about their close friendship in the video above, so tune in to see how close they are in real life!