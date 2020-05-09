12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Gucci' ambassadors IU & EXO's Kai attend 2020 brand-sponsored art exhibit, participate in audio tour recording

Earlier this week, 'Gucci's global ambassador EXO's Kai and 'Gucci Korea's ambassador IU attended the first ever 'Gucci'-sponsored art exhibit at Daelim Museum in Seoul. 

Titled 'No Space, Just A Place: Eterotopia', the 'Gucci'-sponsored domestic art exhibit centers around the theme of gender relationships. IU and Kai also participated in recording guided audio tours of the exhibit's artworks.

During their visit, which occurred a day prior to the exhibit's full opening to the public, IU and Kai modeled luxurious 2020 'Gucci Free Fall' collection items, demonstrating their sophisticated styles. 

why couldn't they put normal clothes on kai o.o, iu in a nice jump suit and then kai is just in a glorified dressing gown... give the man a shirt or something..

I can't even focus on Kai's clothes, his gorgeous face distracts me 😍. No wonder why Gucci chose him. IU stunning as always

