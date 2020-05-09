NU'EST drop choreography teaser for 'I'm in Trouble'

NU'EST have dropped their choreography teaser for "I'm in Trouble".



On their official comeback concept page, NU'EST revealed the clip below of each member going over the choreography for their upcoming title track. "I'm in Trouble" is the title song of their eighth mini album 'The Nocturne', which releases on May 11 KST.



Check out NU'EST's choreography teaser below and their "I'm in Trouble" MV teaser here if you missed it!



