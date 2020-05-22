Rapper Sik-K drops an eerie beat in 'Tell Ya!' MV teaser

Rapper Sik-K has dropped an eerie beat in his music video teaser for "Tell Ya!"
The MV teaser is set in a bar where people with broken hearts seem to be drinking, and fans can hear a preview of the track's melody and beat. Sik-K's single "Tell Ya!" drops on May 28 KST.
What do you think so far?
