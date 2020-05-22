MONSTA X reveal trailer for upcoming reality series 'MONSTA X's on Vacation'

MONSTA X have revealed the trailer for their upcoming reality series 'MONSTA X's on Vacation'.



Launching on mobile video service Seezn, 'MONSTA X's on Vacation' will follow Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Jooheon, and I.M on a sweet, relaxing vacation for 3 days and 2 nights. The Starship Entertainment group have been busy for the 5 years since their debut, and they're finally taking some time off to enjoy themselves at a quiet, traditional Korean vacation home.



New trailer videos will be released every Thursday, and the show will air exclusively on the Seezn app every Wednesday and Thursday at 6PM KST starting June 10. The videos will be available for free to anyone who logs into the app.



Take a look at the trailer for 'MONSTA X's on Vacation' above!



In other news, MONSTA X are dropping their 'Fantasia X' mini album on May 26 KST.