1 hour ago

B1A4's Sandeul has a sweet 'Lazy Me' day in animated MV

B1A4's Sandeul has dropped his music video for "Lazy Me".

In the animated MV, Sandeul lays in bed all day and hangs out with his puppy. "Lazy Me" is co-composed and co-written by Sandeul, and it's the first in a series by the B1A4 member titled 'Thought Book'.

Listen to Sandeul's "Lazy Me" MV above, and tell us what you think in the comments below.

