ONEWE's CyA and Kanghyun have released their teaser videos for the rookie group's upcoming title track "End of Spring".

The RBW boy group is definitely bringing in some moody vibes as they gaze emotionally into the distance and rock out to a grand rock track that is bound to get listeners' attention fast!

Check out the rest of the video teasers and stay tuned for ONEWE's comeback on May 26th.