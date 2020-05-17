NCT 127 enter a distorted world in MV teaser for 'Punch'

NCT 127 is less than two days away from their comeback!

On May 17 KST, SM Entertainment revealed the music video teaser for "Punch," the title track off their 2nd album repackage 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round.' In the clip, the members each get their own individual screen time, looking tough and charismatic as frantic camera effects blur and distort the space around them. The visuals are paired with a triumphant EDM sound that moves into a sample of the track.



Meanwhile, 'NCT #127 Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set for release on May 19.



Check out the music video teaser above!