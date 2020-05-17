SECRET NUMBER continues to tease their debut with fun group preview photo

SECRET NUMBER is coming soon!

On May 17 KST, their agency Vine Entertainment unveiled a group image teaser featuring all five members: Jinny, Denise, Soodam, Dita, and Léa. The teaser comes after the release of individual teaser photos for each member, giving fans their first peek at the group's collective vibe.





As previously reported, SECRET NUMBER's members include former YG Entertainment trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts were also set up for the group.





Meanwhile, SECRET NUMBER will make their debut on May 19 with single album 'Who Dis?'.





Check out the full group teaser below!