IU wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from H&D, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!





On today's episode, DooRi debuted with "Beauty Advisory," Bolbbalgan4 returned with "Hug," BVNDIT made a comeback with "Jungle," and NU'EST came back with "I'm In Trouble."



As for the winner, the nominees were Taeyeon's "Happy," IU's "Eight," and Oh My Girl's "Nonstop." In the end, IU won with her single "Eight."



Other performers were GWSN, Natty, Jongup, ASTRO, H&D, April, NCT Dream, Oh My Girl, Woo!ah!, CRAVITY, and FANATICS.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





COMEBACK: BVNDIT

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==



H&D

==



Woo!ah!

==

Oh My Girl

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

NCT Dream

<span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-start" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span><span id="selection-marker-end" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

==

April