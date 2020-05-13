2

Jung Joon Young files appeal after receiving 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault

Jung Joon Young is appealing his 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault.

On May 12, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun to 5 years and 2.5 years, respectively, for group sexual assault, which was a lower sentence than the previous 6 years and 5 years they received.

A day later, reports revealed Jung Joon Young's legal representatives submitted an appeal to the Seoul High Court. If the court accepts the appeal, the former singer will undergo another trial at the Supreme Court, which could change his sentencing. 

Stay tuned for updates on Jung Joon Young's possible trial.

nunyabsnss3,612 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

He has absolutely no remorse or sense of guilt for the damaged he has caused his victims. The worse type of human being, someone who hurts others but only feels sorry for himself.

2

oopsiedaisy104 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Shameless prick, hope he rots in jail

