Jung Joon Young files appeal after receiving 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault

Jung Joon Young is appealing his 5-year prison sentence for group sexual assault.



On May 12, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun to 5 years and 2.5 years, respectively, for group sexual assault, which was a lower sentence than the previous 6 years and 5 years they received.



A day later, reports revealed Jung Joon Young's legal representatives submitted an appeal to the Seoul High Court. If the court accepts the appeal, the former singer will undergo another trial at the Supreme Court, which could change his sentencing.



Stay tuned for updates on Jung Joon Young's possible trial.