Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT 127 previews 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' with special teaser MV for track 'Make Your Day'

NCT 127 has a present for fans patiently awaiting their latest comeback.

On May 10 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a special music video for "Make Your Day," a track on the NCT unit's upcoming album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round.' "Make Your Day" is a romantic piano ballad where the unit's vocal line shines, and in the video, all of the members can be seen in more casual looks, complementing the toned down mood of the song and setting.

Meanwhile, 'Neo Zone: The Final Round' is set for release on May 19.

Check out the special video above!

kxk3,741 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

JUNGWOO VOCAL LEGEND

turtle125819 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

VOCALS 💚‼ NCT and SM ballads never fail 😫❤

