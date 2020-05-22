Ha Sung Woon reveals 3rd mini album 'Twilight Zone' spoiler clip

Ha Sung Woon has revealed a spoiler for his third mini album 'Twilight Zone'.



The above spoiler clip features a heartbeat as Ha Sung Woon poses in the background, and it reveals more of his mysterious, eerie concept. Fans can expect photo teasers on May 25, while Ha Sung Woon's full mini album drops on June 8 KST.



What do you think of Ha Sung Woon's 'Twilight Zone' spoiler?







