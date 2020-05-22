4

Posted by germainej

MBK Entertainment founder Kim Kwang Soo summoned for alleged involvement in 'Produce' rigging

MBK Entertainment founder Kim Kwang Soo has been summoned for his alleged involvement in rigging Mnet's 'Produce' series. 

It was previously reported the MBK Entertainment (formerly Core Contents Media) founder and PocketDol Studio executive producer would be summoned by investigators for the allegations, and on May 22, he was called in by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. Kim Kwang Soo is facing obstruction of business charges for allegedly ordering employees of an agency to vote for their trainees in the first season of 'Produce 101' by using 100,000 borrowed accounts. 

The employees are said to be working at MBK Entertainment, which PocketDol Studio is a subsidiary of. The allegations first came up in October of last year when insiders claimed an executive gave them a list of 100,000 usernames and passwords to vote for certain trainees on 'Produce 101' in March of 2016.

This investigation is part of a larger investigation into vote manipulation that occurred throughout the 'Produce' series. 

jack-bean613 pts
Kim Kwang Soo has to be among the dirtiest CEO's in the business.

I hope he gets nailed to the wall but I highly doubt that's going to happen because entertainment CEO's rarely see any punishment for any but the most heinous crimes.

Remember how mad Kim Kwang Soo was at T-ARA's Boram and Soyeon when they left the group at the end of their contracts? He was proven to have lied about them abandoning the group before a concert, dragged them both in the press, and blacklisted Soyeon from the industry completely which is why she hasn't been heard from since she promised a solo album in November.

Kim Kwang Soo is like a low grade Donald Trump. If you don't appeal to his giant man-child ego, he will end your career. Karma can't snatch him up soon enough.

ruben897 pts
Dani must be like "okay..u rigged all the show but im still here without a job after cancelling my debut with T-ARA?"

