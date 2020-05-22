MBK Entertainment founder Kim Kwang Soo summoned for alleged involvement in 'Produce' rigging

MBK Entertainment founder Kim Kwang Soo has been summoned for his alleged involvement in rigging Mnet's 'Produce' series.



It was previously reported the MBK Entertainment (formerly Core Contents Media) founder and PocketDol Studio executive producer would be summoned by investigators for the allegations, and on May 22, he was called in by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office. Kim Kwang Soo is facing obstruction of business charges for allegedly ordering employees of an agency to vote for their trainees in the first season of 'Produce 101' by using 100,000 borrowed accounts.



The employees are said to be working at MBK Entertainment, which PocketDol Studio is a subsidiary of. The allegations first came up in October of last year when insiders claimed an executive gave them a list of 100,000 usernames and passwords to vote for certain trainees on 'Produce 101' in March of 2016.



This investigation is part of a larger investigation into vote manipulation that occurred throughout the 'Produce' series.