2

Kirsty_Louise12,949 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Straight fucking fire! I had high expectations after his first mixtape blew my mind but I still massively underestimated him it seems. The song is incredible and the video is an epic! I cant praise this song enough, I was not ready for any of this!

Share

0

naazy2,410 pts 2 seconds ago 0
2 seconds ago

Ugh it was sooo good! Especially the part where he is blindfolded and is surrounded by fire. That was AWESOME

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin
EatJin : Our way to a healthier future
9 hours ago   11   2,593

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND