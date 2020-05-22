8
2
Posted by18 minutes ago
BTS' SUGA (Agust D) drops 'Daechwita' MV & full 'D-2' mixtape
6 2,523 Share 80% Upvoted
8
2
2
Straight fucking fire! I had high expectations after his first mixtape blew my mind but I still massively underestimated him it seems. The song is incredible and the video is an epic! I cant praise this song enough, I was not ready for any of this!
0
Ugh it was sooo good! Especially the part where he is blindfolded and is surrounded by fire. That was AWESOME
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment