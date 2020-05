Cosmic Girls's Bona is next up after members Seola and Exy, for her own, fairy tale-esque individual comeback photo!





For their first comeback in approximately 7 months, Cosmic Girls will be returning with a heart-fluttering new title track "Butterfly", as a part of their new mini album 'Neverland'. The group will be working with producer GALACTIKA once again.

You can listen to Cosmic Girls's 'Neverland' when it drops via various music sites on June 9 at 6 PM KST!