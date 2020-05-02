2PM's Jun.K reveals teaser video for upcoming solo online concert 'This is Not a Special Live'

Jun.K is celebrating his comeback in a big way!

On May 31 KST, the 2PM member released a teaser clip promoting his upcoming solo online concert 'This is Not a Special Live,' created in part to promote the Korean version of "This is Not a Song, 1929," a track off of his Japanese album.

Meanwhile, this will be Jun.K's first release since he was discharged from the military back in January. Both the single release and concert are scheduled for June 10.

Check out the teaser clip above!