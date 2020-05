BTOB's Eunkwang will be returning soon with his 1st mini-album 'FoRest : Entrance'.



On June 1 at midnight KST, the BTOB leader who has recently completed his mandatory military service dropped the first set of concept images for his upcoming release. Following the pre-release track "Dear My Dear", Eunkwang artfully posing in nature has fans excited for his comeback.

Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 8 at 6 PM KST!