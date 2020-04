Upcoming girl group REDSQUARE is continuing to tease their debut.

The girls had dropped a prequel film for their debut as well as short films for 'A' and 'L'. Now, they've revealed the teasers for members 'G', 'B', and 'C'. The message also continues to read 'Color?', 'I'm', and 'Red', making the full message to be: What's Your Color? I'm Red.

Check out all the teasers above and below. REDSQUARE will be debuting in May.