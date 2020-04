Lovelyz' Kei performed a beautiful rendition of AKMU's "Will Last Forever".

Her cover is part of the Woollim the Live project, where Woollim Entertainment idols post a cover of a song Saturday at 9PM KST every week. Kei covered "Will Last Forever", explaining, "I like AKMU's songs usually. It has beautiful lyrics and melody, and it's a song I'm singing for Lovelinus."

Check out the cover above.