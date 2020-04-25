BTS' Jimin once again tops the list of individual idol brand values for April

BTS' Jimin has topped the brand-value chart for individual idol group members in April.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, BTS' Jimin was at the top of the April data, followed by Kang Daniel and TVXQ's Changmin. 160,198,950 pieces of data were examined from March 24th to April 25th.

The rest of the idols ranked were, in order, Solar (MAMAMOO), V (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Jin (BTS), Hwa Sa (MAMAMOO), Ong Seong Wu, Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Heechul (Super Junior), Baekhyun (EXO), RM (BTS), Suho (EXO), Cha Eun Woo (ASTRO), Suga (BTS), G-Dragon (Big Bang), Kang Seung Yoon (WINNER), Irene (Red Velvet), Kim Jin Woo (WINNER), J-Hope (BTS), Kim Jae Hwan, YoonA (Girls' Generation), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Jennie (BLACKPINK), Seolhyun (AOA), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Na-Eun (A Pink), Song Min Ho (WINNER), and Eunji (A Pink).

Congratulations to everyone!