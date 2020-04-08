17

1

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior top list of male idols with most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'

AKP STAFF

Super Junior topped the list of male idols with the most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'.

The April 8th episode of 'TMI News' dug up past clips of boy groups, and Super Junior ranked in at #1 for leaving the most 'legendary clips' for fans. Super Junior weren't shy about fan service with everything from proposal videos for E.L.F to performing hits in drag. 

Other idol stars who made the ranking are SHINee in 2nd, 2AM and 2PM in 3rd, BTS in 4th, EXO in 5th, and INFINITE in 6th.

Do you agree with the ranking?

  1. Super Junior
  2. TMI NEWS
4 2,438 Share 94% Upvoted

4

1234xyz3,138 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Suju? Of course!

And I do agree with SHINee and One day (preferred to use that instead as they both share the same rank)

Share

-6

westilham95-263 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

Yes cause they hv been on media for 15 years and counting so its right for them to hv more videos... and legendary ones according to koreans not foreigners...

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND