Super Junior top list of male idols with most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'

Super Junior topped the list of male idols with the most 'legendary clips' on 'TMI News'.



The April 8th episode of 'TMI News' dug up past clips of boy groups, and Super Junior ranked in at #1 for leaving the most 'legendary clips' for fans. Super Junior weren't shy about fan service with everything from proposal videos for E.L.F to performing hits in drag.



Other idol stars who made the ranking are SHINee in 2nd, 2AM and 2PM in 3rd, BTS in 4th, EXO in 5th, and INFINITE in 6th.



