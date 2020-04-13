6

Imagine Dragons is impressed with Kihyun's 'Believer' cover

AKP STAFF

Imagine Dragons is impressed at Kihyun's cover.


On April 11, Kihyun surprised fans with a cover of Imagine Dragons' "Believer". Although his amazing vocal skills are well known, he once again charmed fans with this beautiful cover of "Believer". Fans have been showering him with thousands of compliments in the comments within an hour after the reveal of the cover video. 

And it's not just fans! Ben McKee, the bassist of Imagine Dragons, liked the video. Daniel Platzman, the drummer for the band, even commented on the cover.

If you haven't graced your ears with the cover yet, check it out above.


