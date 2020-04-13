4

Bae Doo Na considering a role on Netflix show 'Ocean of Silence', directed by Jung Woo Sung

Bae Doo Na may be joining actor Jung Woo Sung-directed Netflix show.

She has been approached for a role on 'Ocean of Silence', a Netflix show about where the world has become desertified. The drama will handle the story of soldiers who head to the moon to pick up samples from an abandoned research facility.

The series is an adaptation of a short movie by the director Choi Hyang Yong, who received attention at the 13th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival. 

Would you like to see her in the drama?

