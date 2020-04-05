GOT7 drops comeback 'DYE' cinema trailer + script for 'Not By The Moon'

GOT7 has finally dropped the first set of official comeback teasers.

After announcing their comeback, the JYP Entertainment group released a cinematic trailer and the script for their upcoming album 'DYE'. With "Not By The Moon" as the main title, the trailer reveals a story narrated by a girl who ends with the phrase "Don't swear by the moon. The moon is always changing. O swear not by the moon".

Check out all the images of the script below, in order. What meaning do you think the trailer entails?

Stay tuned for GOT7's new album 'DYE', set for release on April 20 at 6 PM KST!