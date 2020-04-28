CRAVITY drop 'Break all the Rules' performance MV

CRAVITY have dropped their performance music video for "Break all the Rules"!



CRAVITY made their official debut with "Break all the Rules" and their mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are' earlier this month, and after a dynamic MV, they've released a performance MV for fans. As previously reported, the 9-member group includes 4 'Produce x 101' trainees, including project group X1's Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee.



Watch CRAVITY's "Break All the Rules" performance MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.





