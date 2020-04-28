Actor Lee Byung Hun's sister Lee Ji Ahn responds to rumors they're half siblings

Actor Lee Byung Hun's younger sister Lee Ji Ahn responded to rumors saying they're half siblings.



On the April 27th episode of SBS Plus' 'Kim Soo Mi's Are You Eating?', Lee Ji Ahn shared her fears about making a comeback to the entertainment industry. She expressed, "I've started worked again, but I worried about how I'll be seen by others. I also worried that I may have a negative effect on my top star older brother. I worry that people will say that I'm using my brother's fame as well." It was then revealed the actress had actually debuted as a model 10 years before Lee Byung Hun, even winning the title of 'Miss Korea' in 1996.



As for what her brother was up to during her debut, she said frankly, "My brother was a middle school student, and he was just playing at home. He was ugly. He's really transformed." She further revealed that their different looks caused a lot of misunderstanding, saying, "There was a rumor that my grandfather was French in high school. There was also a rumor that my brother and I had a different mom or a different dad. That's not true. My brother looks like my mom, and I look like my dad."



Do you think Lee Byung Hun and Lee Ji Ahn look very different?

