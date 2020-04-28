6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Kihyun & Minhyuk shine in gold 'Fantasia X' teaser images

MONSTA X's Kihyun and Minhyuk are featured in their latest teaser images for 'Fantasia X'.

In the new teasers, Kihyun and Minhyuk shine in gold against a retro-inspired concept. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M

Check out Kihyun and Minhyuk's teaser images above and below, and MONSTA X's chapter teaser videos here if you missed them.

'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.
 

quark123951,492 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Minhyuk always looks incredible with darker hair. 😍😍😍

