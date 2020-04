MAMAMOO's Solar has released a fiery performance video for her solo debut single, "Spit It Out"!

Released back on April 23, Solar's "Spit It Out" is a trendy dance genre incorporating Latin guitar rifts, co-composed and written by Solar and Kim Do Hoon. In her performance video, Solar displays perfect chemistry with her dancers as she shows off her charismatic form.

Make sure to also catch Solar's solo debut stages on this weekend's music shows!