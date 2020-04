ASTRO want to take you behind the scenes in their 7th mini album jacket making film!

For the release of their upcoming 7th mini album 'Gateway', the ASTRO members took part in two contrasting jacket photoshoots - a sultry and moody shoot on a rocky plain, and a cool, refreshing shoot on a ship dock!

Meanwhile, ASTRO will be returning this May 4 at 6 PM KST with 'Gateway', so stay tuned!