Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Oh My Girl's Seunghee hilariously impersonates 'Knowing Brothers' cast members



Before the full broadcast of this week's 'Knowing Brothers' airing on April 25, JTBC has released a preview clip featuring Oh My Girl's funniest member, Seunghee!

In the preview, the 'Knowing Brothers' members ask Seunghee if she's capable of impersonating cast, and Seunghee confidently says she can. She first begins with Kim Young Chul, then moves on to Lee Soo Geun, Lee Sang Min, and finally, a doppelgänger-level impersonation of Seo Jang Hoon!

Stay tuned for Oh My Girl's full guest appearance on this week's 'Knowing Brothers', airing on April 25 at 9 PM KST!

  1. Kim Young Chul
  2. Lee Sang Min
  3. Lee Soo Geun
  4. Oh My Girl
  5. Seunghee
  6. Seo Jang Hoon
