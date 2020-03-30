WINNER 'Remember' their good memories together in 3rd full album concept film

WINNER have unveiled concept film #1 for their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Remember'!

The warm, nostalgic concept film invites fans to the WINNER members' comeback jacket filming set, where the boys wear their brightest smiles in matching white tees. WINNER's upcoming 3rd full album is meant to be a gift to fans as the group members preparing for their mandatory military service duties. Through the album, WINNER hope to 'Remember' the good memories from the past 6 years together with their fans.



Stay tuned for the full release of 'Remember', coming on April 9 at 6 PM KST.

