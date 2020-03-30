Big Hit Entertainment reveals total sales profit + operating profit from 2019

On March 31, Big Hit Entertainment publicized their 2019 audit report, revealing that during the 2019 tax year, the company recorded a total sales profit of 587.2 billion KRW (~ 481 million USD) as well as an operating profit of 98.7 billion (~ 80.9 million USD). Compared to 2018, the company's sales profit increased by 95% and operating profit increased by 24%.



Additionally in 2019, Big Hit Entertainment recorded over 6 million album sales with album releases by BTS and rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER. The company earned its largest sales profits from North America.



Finally, Big Hit Entertainment expected that the company would continue to see growth in various business ares in 2020.

